National’s Tack To The Centre Complementary To ACT

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the election of Todd Muller as National Party Leader and Nikki Kaye as Deputy, while praising Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett for their service in challenging times.

“We face a pivotal moment as a country. The fallout from Covid-19 represents the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression, with the potential for 250,000 jobs to be lost over the next two years. Having a strong alternative coalition is essential for New Zealand democracy.”

“National has chosen to tack towards the centre, taking on Jacinda Ardern at close quarters. It is critical that New Zealanders who want free speech, lower taxes, less red tape, and greater personal freedom have a voice in any future centre-right coalition.

“Last week’s Budget showed Labour has no economic plan beyond borrowing money and throwing it at every perceived problem. Labour’s track record shows it cannot deliver on its promise of an economic recovery and forecasts show it has no plan to repay the debt it is running up. It falls to ACT to provide the alternatives.

“ACT’s Alternative Budget showed how we can get back to surplus, cut taxes, take on less debt, and unleash New Zealand’s potential in a post-Covid-19 world.

“We intend to take those ideas into a complementary ACT-National Government on 20 September.”

