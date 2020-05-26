Parliament: Oral Questions - 26 May 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy since Budget 2020?
- TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: What is the Treasury’s most recent estimate of unemployment in the third quarter of this calendar year, and what is the Government’s specific plan to arrest the sorts of job losses we’ve seen over the past two weeks?
- Hon TRACEY MARTIN to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How has the Provincial Growth Fund been refocused to aid the post-COVID-19 recovery?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he have confidence in the Treasury’s Budget forecasts?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she believe all her recent announcements are fair and non-discriminatory?
- PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister for Social Development: What recent announcements has the Government made on providing financial support for people who have lost work due to COVID-19?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Has he received any advice regarding the number of surgical procedures that did not take place as planned due to COVID-19; if so, what is his best estimate of the number of these procedures?
- MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she believe our social support system should provide enough income for all people to live with dignity?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: On what date did Cabinet last consider the Auckland light rail project, and when does he expect to make an announcement as to a preferred delivery partner for the project?
- Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What recent announcements has the Government made about a vaccine strategy for New Zealand?
- Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: Does he stand by all his statements and actions in relation to tourism?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Employment: What employment programmes or policies has he undertaken in response to the coronavirus outbreak?