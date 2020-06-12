Minister Turns Her Back On Māori Media
Friday, 12 June 2020, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Cutting funding for Māori news services would be an
insult to Māori, National’s Māori Development
spokesperson Jo Hayes says.
“The creative work of
Māori media is an integral part of our cultural landscape.
These services offer a unique perspective as part of our
flourishing creative economy.
“Having a range of
voices across our media sector is deeply important. Kiwis
need to see the broader picture of how the world is changing
in its consumption of content.
“National is willing
to constructively engage with the sector to make sure that,
rather than a proliferation of Government funding agencies,
the Māori media sector has the tools it needs.
“We
are more than willing to sit down with Māori Development
Minister Nanaia Mahuta
to discuss these viewpoints,
but this proposal to cut funding should be tabled for
now.
“The main benefit of having multiple Māori
media outlets is they all reach unique groups of people.
This diversity should be seen as an advantage of our media
sector, not a
burden.”
