Have Your Say On The COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Bill
The Chair of Parliament’s Environment Committee, Dr Duncan Webb, has called for public submissions on the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Bill.
The bill would enable acceleration of different infrastructure and other development projects through fast-tracking consents.
The bill was referred to the Environment Committee on 16 June 2020, and the committee must report back to the House by 29 June 2020.
Tell the Environment Committee what you think:
Submissions close on 21 June 2020:
- Written submissions can be made via the Parliament website. Written submissions close at 11.59 pm on Sunday 21 June 2020.
Information about hearings:
- If you would like to be invited to make an oral submission to the committee, please email committee staff as soon as possible so that your hearing request can be considered prior to the closing date for written submissions.
For more details about the bill:
- Read the full content of the bill
- Get more details about the bill on the Parliament website