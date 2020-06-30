Parliament

Matakana Link Road Construction Kicks Off And Drives Jobs

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 8:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Matakana Link Road render.

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister of Transport
MP for Te Atatū

Mayor Phil Goff

Auckland Council

The start of construction on a new link road between Matakana Road and State Highway 1 will create jobs and support the significant population growth expected in the Warkworth area, Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Mayor Phil Goff announced today.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said construction of the Matakana Link Road will create up to 120 jobs and give people real transport choices.

“This new road will help set up the area for growth and have a safe, separated cycling path built along it, reflecting our balanced transport policy. It’s just the sort of project this government wants to see in New Zealand’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery, bringing both immediate and long term benefits to the Warkworth community.

“I also want to acknowledge the advocacy of local list MPs Marja Lubeck and Jenny Marcroft who are both strong supporters of getting this project done,” Phil Twyford said.

Phil Goff said, “The Matakana Link Road will relieve the congestion at the intersection at Hill Street, improve access to the east coast beaches and settlements, and provide jobs and economic stimulus for Auckland.

“Auckland Transport has developed a plan that will future-proof the ability to cope with increasing traffic, allowing all four lanes of the road to be built within the existing $62 million budget. This will ensure that it can accommodate the 20,000 people expected to move into the area over the next 30 years,” he said.

Matakana Link Road is a new 1.35km green field road connecting Matakana Road and SH1, designed with future growth in mind. The project will be delivered in two stages: Stage 1 is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. It will be four lanes along the full length of the road, including the new bridge. Stage 2 is proposed to be delivered when required based on traffic growth and will be focused on improvements to the roundabout connection of Matakana Link Road and Matakana Road.

The $62.2 million project also includes an off-road walking and cycling path. It is funded with $30.5 million from Auckland Transport and $31.7 million from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


