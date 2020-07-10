Todd Muller Thanks Retiring MP Dr Jian Yang
Friday, 10 July 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National Party Leader Todd Muller has today thanked
retiring MP Dr Jian Yang for his commitment to the party and
to New Zealand over the past nine years.
“Jian has
contributed a great deal as a National MP during his time in
Parliament. His nine years of service have involved a lot of
hard work.
“As a list MP he has travelled the
country, supporting many different communities helping them
with different issues. His dedication has helped the Chinese
community in New Zealand better understand and participate
in politics.
“Jian has served as chairperson of
Parliament’s Education and Science Select Committee and is
currently chairperson of the Governance and Administration
Select Committee. He has served both committees with
distinction.
“I wish him well for his future
endeavours.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>