Todd Muller Thanks Retiring MP Dr Jian Yang

National Party Leader Todd Muller has today thanked retiring MP Dr Jian Yang for his commitment to the party and to New Zealand over the past nine years.

“Jian has contributed a great deal as a National MP during his time in Parliament. His nine years of service have involved a lot of hard work.

“As a list MP he has travelled the country, supporting many different communities helping them with different issues. His dedication has helped the Chinese community in New Zealand better understand and participate in politics.

“Jian has served as chairperson of Parliament’s Education and Science Select Committee and is currently chairperson of the Governance and Administration Select Committee. He has served both committees with distinction.

“I wish him well for his future endeavours.”

