Parliament: Oral Questions - 23 July 2020

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 12:09 pm
Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Prime Minister: Does she agree with the comments regarding shovel-ready projects made by the Rt Hon Winston Peters in a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, “I’ve got the list, the whole lot – why they are not telling you, I don’t know. But I’m going to go back and find out. How can you tender if you don’t know?”
  2. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Finance: What reactions has he seen to the Government’s economic response to COVID-19?
  3. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Prime Minister: Has she asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs whether he made it clear to Bee Lin Chew and Su Arn Kwek that he was facilitating their passage to Antarctica on the basis that sponsorship was being sought for the redevelopment of Scott Base; if so, have they provided sponsorship?
  4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he confident his policies and actions are providing businesses with as much certainty as possible so that they can invest and create new jobs with confidence?
  5. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Local Government: What recent announcements has the Government made about supporting councils to improve their drinking-water infrastructure?
  6. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: How would he rate the performance of his coronavirus testing policies for effectiveness and economic recovery?
  7. JO LUXTON to the Minister for Small Business: What support has the Government provided to small businesses to help them adapt and innovate to deal with the impacts of COVID-19?
  8. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Is he satisfied the border closure exceptions are responsive to the needs of businesses critical to our economic recovery?
  9. KIERAN McANULTY to the Minister of Agriculture: How is the Government supporting the agritech sector?
  10. SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his statement, “the Government has been very clear that our cash reserves that have been accumulated by Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) will be ring-fenced for spending in the region that has accumulated those. That is the policy decision of the Government. That’s recorded in the Cabinet papers and in the Cabinet minute. That is very clear.”?
  11. Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Why, considering it was due to be released in June 2019, has the Government not yet released its Research, Science and Innovation Strategy?
  12. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister of Internal Affairs: What recent announcements has she made to help support firefighters throughout New Zealand?

