Have Your Say On An SOP That Would Make Changes To Penalties Imposed By Child Support Amendment Bill

The Social Services and Community Committee is calling for public submissions on the Child Support Amendment Bill Supplementary Order Paper No 538.

Currently, late payment penalties are imposed on a liable parent if they do not pay child support on time. Initial penalties are applied in two stages in the first month, and if the amount is not paid incremental penalties are imposed each month the amount is outstanding.

The Supplementary Order Paper proposes amendments that would repeal incremental penalties. This proposal would also simplify the child support penalty write-off rules.

Submissions are sought specifically on the proposals in Supplementary Order Paper 538. General submissions on the Child Support Amendment bill have closed. The committee reserves the right to accept only submissions that are relevant to the SOP.

