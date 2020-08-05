Parliament: Oral Questions - 5 August 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement regarding the Provincial Growth Fund that “this programme, in one way or another, plays a fundamental role in every element of our economic strategy”?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: How many of the 452,425 people receiving the wage subsidy extension does he expect will become unemployed when the wage subsidy expires, and what is the Government’s plan if the majority of those New Zealanders lose their jobs?
- JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What measures has the Government put in place to support employers and workers to focus on skill development during the economic challenges due to COVID-19?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Does he agree with all of the findings of the Controller and Auditor-General’s report, Managing the Provincial Growth Fund; if not, what findings does he disagree with?
- Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: Does he stand by all his statements made yesterday regarding the tourism recovery package and travel agents?
- ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development: What work-focused initiatives has the Government implemented to improve the support offered through the welfare system?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What components, if any, of the Recommended Programme of Investment for Let’s Get Wellington Moving were not included in the final Indicative Package announced by him on 16 May 2019, and why were those components not included?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: How is New Zealand prepared for a second coronavirus wave, and how are recent community surveillance testing numbers a part of that preparation?
- MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Climate Change: What announcements has he made recently highlighting the risks Aotearoa New Zealand faces as a consequence of climate change?
- Hon NICKY WAGNER to the Minister of Defence: Does he support the NZDF’s initiatives to support smoking cessation?
- BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Is he confident that the Government’s policies are keeping New Zealanders safe?