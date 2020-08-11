ACT: Statement On Covid-19 Community Transmission
Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 11:32 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
"Tonight’s news is not what anyone hoped for," says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
"There will be time enough to
ask why this has happened, but right now the goal is to get
on top of it before there is loss of life or further loss of
livelihoods.
"As with the last lockdown, we all need
to do the right thing to beat the virus as quickly as
possible.
"We also need the Government to play an
effective, transparent and competent role. It must be 100
percent open and transparent about all of the data, the
options and the decision-making process.
"We have to
hope that the Government has made real progress in its
preparedness to test and trace. We cannot afford for the
initial three days to turn into a lockdown without
end.
"As with the previous lockdown, ACT will aim to
play a consistent and constructive role as an opposition
party. We will offer constructive criticism where necessary
and make helpful suggestions where possible. We will also
make sure to ask the questions that need to be
asked."
