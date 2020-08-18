Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020
Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion.
(SO 79)
Agreed, That for this sitting period, proxy votes may be exercised for the entirety of a party’s membership in the House.
Agreed, That on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 there be statements from the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance followed by two calls from the National Party, one call from New Zealand First, one call from the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand, and one call from the ACT Party, and each call be of up to 10 minutes each.
(SO 79(d) and (f))
Agreed, That there be no further members’ days in this sitting period.