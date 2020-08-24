Greens Urge Continued Caution Following Alert Level Announcement

The Green Party supports the decision to extend level three restrictions in Auckland until Sunday night, and urges people to continue to follow the health advice to keep us all safe.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today:

“We support the Prime Minister’s decision to keep Auckland at alert level three until 11:59pm Sunday, which is based on the advice of the Director General of Health.

“The extended restrictions give us the best chance of managing the current outbreak, and moving down alert levels as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We know the resurgence of community transmission has been hard for people to deal with, and we’re grateful to those making sacrifices to protect peoples’ health.

“We urge people, especially those in Auckland, to continue to take a cautious approach to stop the spread of the virus.

“This includes wearing masks in public places, as directed by the Ministry of Health. It also means maintaining physical distance where possible, limiting gathering sizes, and using the Government’s COVID-19 tracing app.

“Any loosening of restrictions will come as a result of people staying home and following health advice, including being tested if asked to.”

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today:

“We all have a role to play in stemming the spread of COVID-19. What we ask now is that people continue to follow the rules to keep all of us safe.

“We all want the country to be back in level one as soon as it is safe to do so. The best way we can make that happen is by following the rules, being careful about the information we share, and looking out for each other.”

