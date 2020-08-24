Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Urge Continued Caution Following Alert Level Announcement

Monday, 24 August 2020, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party supports the decision to extend level three restrictions in Auckland until Sunday night, and urges people to continue to follow the health advice to keep us all safe.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today:

“We support the Prime Minister’s decision to keep Auckland at alert level three until 11:59pm Sunday, which is based on the advice of the Director General of Health.

“The extended restrictions give us the best chance of managing the current outbreak, and moving down alert levels as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We know the resurgence of community transmission has been hard for people to deal with, and we’re grateful to those making sacrifices to protect peoples’ health.

“We urge people, especially those in Auckland, to continue to take a cautious approach to stop the spread of the virus.

“This includes wearing masks in public places, as directed by the Ministry of Health. It also means maintaining physical distance where possible, limiting gathering sizes, and using the Government’s COVID-19 tracing app.

“Any loosening of restrictions will come as a result of people staying home and following health advice, including being tested if asked to.”

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today:

“We all have a role to play in stemming the spread of COVID-19. What we ask now is that people continue to follow the rules to keep all of us safe.

“We all want the country to be back in level one as soon as it is safe to do so. The best way we can make that happen is by following the rules, being careful about the information we share, and looking out for each other.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Announcement: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night, Mask Rules

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. Announcing Cabinet's decision at 3pm after a meeting today, Ardern says the rest of the country will remain at level 2.

The current restrictions - Auckland at alert level 3, and the rest of the country at level 2 - had been due to lift at midnight Wednesday and ministers met this afternoon to review whether community transmission has been contained... More>>

 

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Mosque Attack Sentencing: Victims Address Gunman: 'We Did Not Deserve Your Actions'

The man who killed 51 people at the Christchurch mosques sat quietly and emotionless as his actions were detailed in court. More>>

ALSO:

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 