Govt Fails To Deliver For Mental Health As Need Grows

Labour promised big on mental health but has failed to even come close to delivering, particularly with the demand for services set to grow as a result of Covid-19, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

The Government announced $1.9 billion for mental health as part of Budget 2019. But more than 15 months later they’ve only spent $125 million, just under seven per cent.

“It’s easy to make big funding announcements but it’s pointless if they’re not delivered on.

“Covid-19 has not been easy for many New Zealanders with job losses, economic uncertainty and more stress on families leading to Kiwis needing more mental health assistance than usual.

“There needs to be a strong focus on providing more frontline services for Kiwis. Only four per cent of General Practitioners have been equipped with new frontline services under this Government, while the Minister can’t answer how many people have even accessed these services.

“A National Government will deliver frontline services sooner so New Zealanders can access high quality services faster and easier. This is important for New Zealanders’ wellbeing going forward”

