Government Achieves 50 Percent Women On State Boards

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter announced today that the Government has reached its target of 50 percent on women on state sector board and committees – setting a new record level of women on state sector boards.

“This Government is committed to having more women in leadership roles - we have increased women on boards to a record 50 percent for 2020, up from 45.7 percent in 2017,” says Julie Anne Genter.

“I am also very pleased to report that women in Public Service senior leadership has also increased from 49.6% in 2019 to 53.2% in 2020, which is the highest level since measurement began in 2001.”

In June 2018 Cabinet set a target of 50 percent of women’s participation on state sector boards and committees, to be met by 2021.

The latest Ministry for Women quarterly update shows that, as at June 2020, there are 1340 women and 1339 men appointed to boards.

“More diverse leadership results in better decision making, better organisational resilience and better performance. It also opens up more opportunities for women to succeed and contributes to a more inclusive and fairer society.

The Public Service Commission also reported the lowest gender pay gap in the public service since the first time since records began in 2000.

For the first time, the gender pay gap – based on average pay – has dropped below 10 per cent. It was 9.6 per cent in 2020, decreasing from 10.5 per cent in 2019.

Using median pay, the public service gender pay gap also dropped from 6.2 per cent in 2019 to 5.8 per cent in 2020. This is also the lowest level since measurement began in 2000.

“Gender pay gaps are not immovable or inevitable - reducing gender pay gaps takes concerted effort, and it’s very pleasing to see continued and significant progress so soon.

“We have developed tools and guidance which the private sector can use and adapt for work on closing their gender pay gaps. The public and private sector can each learn from each other to improve workplaces for women.

“I want to acknowledge organisations such as Governance New Zealand and the Institute of Directors who continue to champion diversity in governance and ensure board members reflect the communities they serve.

“The challenge now is to maintain the momentum we’ve started in our workplaces.

“I invite women who are interested in serving on boards to join the Ministry for Women’s nominations database. We are always looking for more women to proactively nominate for board roles,” Julie Anne said.

