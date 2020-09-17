Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand In Deepest Recession In Living Memory

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 11:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The economic numbers today are proof that this Government has failed to keep our economy progressing, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

Stats NZ confirmed today New Zealand’s economy shrunk by 12.2 per cent following a 1.4 per cent drop in the first quarter. This compares with 7 per cent and 0.3 per cent in Australia.

"The numbers reveal a smaller economy with thousands of Kiwis out of work, businesses failing and a massive drop in New Zealand’s income.

“The lack of pragmatism and a clear plan from Labour has made the economic hole deeper and the impact harder than it needed to be.

“This economic damage was recorded in three months but will last for decades to come.

“This is the deepest recession in living memory. It is already having a devastating impact on Kiwi families. An extra 70,000 New Zealanders have lost their job since March, and a further 100,000 are forecast to lose their jobs in the next two years.

“New Zealand is looking at a longer, more painful economic crisis than earlier forecast. There is a better way, it requires a serious growth plan to get us back on track.

“New Zealanders have a choice for our economic recovery: more government programmes, welfare and costs for business under Labour; or lower taxes, more business investment and investing in quality infrastructure under National.

“Our economic plan of job-friendly policies and investment in quality infrastructure will grow our economy, give businesses the confidence to grow and restore household incomes for New Zealanders.

“National will release our fiscal plan tomorrow, which will carefully balance the need to inject stimulus, increase investment in core public services and restore government debt back to prudent levels.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 