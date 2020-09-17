Quarantine Breaches Increase Risk Of Further Lockdowns

News of yet another breakout from quarantine is hugely concerning and needs a full explanation from the Government, National’s COVID-19 Border Response spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.

“It only takes one person getting through quarantine to potentially cause community transmission and another lockdown.

“Assurances from the Government about the risk the escapee poses are not in any way reassuring. There needs to be a good hard look at how breakouts have been allowed to occur at quarantine facilities in Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua and an assurance it won’t happen again.

“We are in the midst of the deepest recession in living memory. We can’t risk another lockdown because Labour has failed to secure the border.

“National will establish a Border Protection Agency that will shore up our border response and allow our economy to flourish with reduced risk of further lockdowns.”

