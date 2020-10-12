Parliament

Green Party MP Gareth Hughes Postal Votes From Island

Monday, 12 October 2020, 11:42 am
Press Release: Green Party

As New Zealanders prepare for one of our most important elections of our time, Green Party MP Gareth Hughes is showing just how easy it is to vote no matter where you live.

Gareth is voting by mail this year from the small island he lives on with his family in the Otago Harbour. Located off the coast of Dunedin and with a population of just four people — himself, his wife Meghan and their two children — Gareth hasn’t let his remote location come between him and making his voice heard this election.

Gareth Hughes said:

“This election is one of the most important of our time. We are at an unprecedented crossroads and the reset button has already been pushed. Who we vote for today will decide whether we go back to the old, broken systems that have failed us for years or act now to tackle the climate crisis, protect our precious wild places, and mend the holes in our social safety net once and for all.

“Every single vote matters this election and yours could be the one that returns the Green Party to government for another three years where we can continue to be a bold voice for a fairer, greener future.

“My kids are here with me on the island and they are the single most important thing to me. I want to be able to tell them that I did everything I could to protect their future and ensure they grow up in an Aotearoa where they can thrive.

“Not even being on a small island with not a ballot box in sight could stop me from casting my vote this election. If I can vote from here, I like to think we can all vote from just about anywhere!

“As a first time postal voter, I’m really pleased at how quick and easy it was to do. If you registered to vote by post too, make sure you complete it and mail it off by 14 October so it reaches the Electoral Commission in time to be counted.

“Party Vote Green to think ahead for our kids and all future generations.”

