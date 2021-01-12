Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Additional Actions To Keep COVID-19 Out Of NZ

Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is putting in place a suite of additional actions to protect New Zealand from COVID-19, including new emerging variants, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“Given the high rates of infection in many countries and evidence of the global spread of more transmissible variants, it’s clear that most global air routes will be of critical concern for the foreseeable future, and we must respond strongly to the evolving situation,” said Chris Hipkins.

“New Zealand is currently in a very fortunate position with no community cases – let alone of new variant types – but we take nothing for granted.

“That’s why we continue to take action, with very specific steps to further strengthen our response at the air border.

“Today I am announcing that passengers from any destination excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations will be required to undergo Day 0/1 testing upon arrival in New Zealand.

“This expands on measures already in place for passengers from the UK and US.

“It will be progressively introduced at Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facilities over three days, starting from Monday 18 January. Routine Day 3 and Day 12 tests will continue.

“I have also today signed further amendments to our Air Border Order which include:

  • from 11.59pm on Friday 15 January, travellers arriving on all flights from the UK and US must have had a negative test result for COVID-19 in the 72 hours before their departure
  • the Director-General of Health is now formally authorised to and will soon expand the pre-departure test requirement to all countries and territories excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations.

“New Zealand already has some of the most stringent border protection measures in the world. Today’s amendments further strengthen that position in line with the Government’s overall elimination strategy,” Chris Hipkins said.

Information and support for overseas arrivals

“The Government recognises that these new requirements designed to protect New Zealand have added to the complexity for people wanting to get here.

“We thank them for their cooperation, as it’s what’s helping keep New Zealand safe while cases continue to accelerate overseas.

“We want to provide as much support and information as possible for these people ahead of their travels. Today, I am confirming that the amended Air Border Order I have signed includes the following:

  • Children under two will be exempt from pre-departure testing
  • Passengers transiting through the UK and US for not more than 96 hours before departing for New Zealand will be exempt for now from pre-departure testing
  • RT-PCR tests, LAMP and viral antigen tests will all be accepted for pre-departure testing
  • All tests must be processed at a laboratory
  • A hard copy or electronic copy of the test result from an accredited laboratory will be acceptable documentation of a negative test
  • Upon arrival in New Zealand travellers will be required to produce proof of your negative test result to a Customs officer during your passport processing. Either a hard copy or an electronic copy will be accepted

“Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities are working hard to accommodate travellers that might be affected by the new testing requirements,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Those travellers should work with airlines to rebook flights and contact MIQ for information about their booking.

“If New Zealanders overseas require consular assistance due to travel disruption, they should contact their nearest embassy or consulate.

“In addition to previously announced medical exemptions, and exemptions for very young children outlined above, people who can present a medical certificate as a past recovered case of COVID-19 will also be exempt, if they are considered no longer infectious,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We have also decided that in rare cases, the requirement of a test 72 hours in advance may be extended to 96 hours if a person’s flight has been delayed or cancelled, or test results haven’t been received in time. In this situation, the flight must be rescheduled or rebooked to depart within 24 hours.

“It’s really important to remember that all travellers, including anyone exempted from the pre-departure testing requirement, will still be required to complete the 14 days mandatory isolation which applies to all new arrivals into New Zealand.

“We’ll continue to communicate details around the new requirements via covid19.govt.nz and Unite Against COVID-19 social media, website, the SafeTravel website, and directly to airlines.

“We’ll also continue our extensive consultation with airlines around implementation. Under the Order, the primary obligation is on passengers to comply, but airlines are also expected to play a key role in checking documentation where practicable. We recognise and appreciate the efforts of their staff,” Chris Hipkins said.

From 29 January, arriving in New Zealand without evidence of a negative approved test or medical certificate would incur an infringement offence fee or a fine not exceeding $1,000.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Excessive Secrecy Surrounding Cyber Hacks, And Some Lost Soul Legends

Well, apart from the who, why and how of it, the recent hack of the Reserve Bank’s computer security defences seems crystal clear. It happened.

It happened about five months or so after the computer systems at the New Zealand Stock Exchange and several major corporates and state agencies were also penetrated. Also by persons unknown, and for reasons unclear.

It would seem that this country’s cyber systems are coming under periodic attack by individuals or by foreign governments- or by both - but we don’t seem to know (or aren’t being told) for what ends, and without any revelations about what (if anything) has been lost in the course of these raids. More>>


 
 

Survey: Ongoing Work Dissatisfaction

This year’s CTU work life survey shows the need for a fundamental overhaul of New Zealand’s employment framework says CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges. The survey, which was answered by 1200 respondents, shows more than half of respondents reporting their income has not kept up with the cost of living in the last year, 52% stating their workload has got worse over the period, and 42.6% reporting lower job satisfaction.More>>

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:



Govt: Additional Actions To Keep COVID-19 Out Of NZ

The Government is putting in place a suite of additional actions to protect New Zealand from COVID-19, including new emerging variants, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said... More>>

ALSO:

National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 