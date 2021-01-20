Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Concerned By Police Backdown On Cannabis

Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Police need explain why they’ve quietly decided to ditch the annual cannabis eradication operation and how they will continue crack down on the supply of cannabis, National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“To make a major decision such as this and not tell the Minister beforehand, let alone frontline staff, is unacceptable.

“We would be very concerned if a lack of funding had anything to do with this decision or the Government’s failure to deliver its promised 1800 new police officers.

“While we recognise methamphetamine is an issue, so is cannabis use. New Zealanders voted to reject the legalisation of cannabis. It’s an illegal drug and it causes significant harm in our communities.

“There is still a lot of organised crime involved in manufacturing and selling cannabis.”

The annual cannabis eradication operation nets thousands of plants every year and prevents millions of dollars worth of socio-economic harm. It also uncovers organised crime activity, illegal guns and other drug operations, Mr Brown says.

“Given the increase in gang activity and violence we’re seeing across the country, operations like cannabis eradication would be useful now more than ever.

“New Zealanders will rightly want to know why Police made the decision to quietly drop the operation and how they’ll continue to tackle issues around supply of cannabis.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 