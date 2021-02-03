Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Strong Headline Employment Data Hides Weak Spots In Labour Market

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is pleased that employment numbers out today show that the recovery from COVID-19 is continuing.

"The number unemployed fell by 10,000 in the December 2020 quarter. Despite this welcome change, the number of people unemployed is still 25,000 (or 21.9%) higher than it was a year ago. The government still has work to do if it wishes to bring down unemployment to levels seen before COVID-19," CTU Economist and Director of Policy Craig Renney said

"We welcome the programmes that the government has undertaken to support employment during COVID-19. But the data today continues to show areas of concern. Female unemployment continues to be much higher than male unemployment at 5.4% against 4.5%. The number of Maori and Pacific Peoples unemployed increased this quarter. The rate of unemployment for young people (15- 29 year olds) rose from 8.4% to 10.1%. The government should target its expenditure through COVID-19 in ways that seek to redress that imbalance".

"The situation for wages also shows a strong headline number with weakness underneath. Average ordinary-time hourly earnings increased 4.2% in the year to December 2020. But according to Statistics New Zealand this change was driven by changes in the jobs market with falls in the number of filled jobs and hours in lower-paid industries like administration and support services, while jobs and hours in higher-paid industries remained stable. Overall, the number of employees with no increase to their wages was at its highest since March 2010. Annual wage increases in local government (0.9%) were below inflation (CPI Inflation is 1.4%), and increases in the private sector barely kept up with inflation (1.5%)".

"The data shows that there is an emerging challenge in the labour market post COVID. Whilst some groups are doing well and returning to pre-COVID-19 normal, others are still doing it tough. Those groups who traditionally faced challenges in the labour market are still struggling and more government support will be necessary. While we see GDP growth returning, wages for many are not growing at all. Genuinely ‘Building back better’ for New Zealand will mean addressing both these issues," Renney said.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 