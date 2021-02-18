Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand To Join The Council Of Europe Convention On Cybercrime

Thursday, 18 February 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kris Faafoi

Minister of Justice

Hon Dr David Clark

Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications

The Government is joining the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime (the Budapest Convention), Justice Minister Kris Faafoi and Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Dr David Clark announced today. The decision progresses a recommendation by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terror attack to accede to the Convention.

“Cybercrime is increasing every year. International cooperation on tackling cybercrime is essential, because criminals frequently operate across borders,” Kris Faafoi says.

“We cannot allow criminal activity to undermine our ability to thrive online. We need to ensure New Zealand is confident and secure in the digital world, and that we can work with others in tackling threats to online wellbeing,” Kris Faafoi says.

The Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, formally known as the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime, is an international treaty with 65 member states from across the world.

The Convention addresses cyber-attacks that target computers or networks as well as other serious crimes that make use of technology or the internet, including computer-enabled fraud, and the distribution of child sexual exploitation material and terrorist and violent extremist content; and access to criminal evidence stored electronically, to address serious crime.

By creating a common framework for tackling computer crimes, and with common powers for obtaining electronic evidence, the Convention strengthens international cooperation on a wide range of criminal investigations, underpinned by international and domestic human rights laws.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain specifically supported acceding to and implementing the Budapest Convention as part of its recommendation to review all legislation related to the counter-terrorism effort.

“Joining the Convention will support our work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online by bolstering how we work with others to investigate and obtain evidence of serious criminal activity,” David Clark says.

“Membership of the Convention would see New Zealand join partners in fostering greater international cooperation on addressing cybercrime.

“As members, we would be better placed to contribute to the global dialogue on the problem of increased cross-border cybercrime,” David Clark says.

While New Zealand’s laws already largely align with the requirements of the Convention, some incremental changes would be required, mostly related to obtaining electronic evidence for criminal investigations.

Public consultation on acceding to the Budapest Convention took place last year, with a focus on Māori, telecommunications companies, and civil society groups. This was to ensure that the Government had an informed view of the implications of New Zealand joining the Convention.

“Thank you to everyone who took part - we appreciate the feedback and the issues that were raised in the consultation process,” Kris Faafoi says.

“In response to the feedback we received, we have made a number of changes to the policy proposals, and we are looking at ways that Māori can have an ongoing oversight role in the implementation of and participation in the Budapest Convention.”

The Convention will be submitted to the House of Representatives for Parliamentary Treaty Examination before a bill is introduced to amend New Zealand legislation to meet the requirements of the Budapest Convention.

Notes to editors

The Budapest Convention on Cybercrime was drafted by the Council of Europe but is open for accession by any country. The Convention was signed in 2001 and now has 65 member states, predominantly from Europe, but also from Asia, North and South America, Australia, and the Pacific. It entered into force in July 2004.

The Convention addresses cross-border cybercrime by aligning nations’ laws, facilitating information-sharing on current threats and best practice, increasing international cooperation, and fostering international dialogue.

The Law Commission recommended that New Zealand consider accession to the Convention. Consideration of accession is a priority in the New Zealand Cyber Security Strategy.

Further information about the Convention is available on the Council of Europe website at https://www.coe.int/en/web/cybercrime/home

The Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote to the Council of Europe in 2020 expressing interest in joining the Convention. This marked the first stage in the process of accession.

The consultation document and a summary of submissions received can be found on the Ministry of Justice website. Further details on the changes required to join the Convention will also be updated on this page. This approach was informed by the consultation submissions received.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Another Epic Failure By Australia To Act Decently On The World Stage

Not for the first time, New Zealand’s leaders did us proud yesterday while – faced with the same moral challenge- Australia leaders fouled their nest. The case of 26-year-old Suhayra Aden and her two surviving pre-school children is clear cut. If Western democracies truly believe in a world governed by international law, they need to shoulder the political risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining those norms. Yet for the past 20 years, Australia has done the exact opposite. ... More>>

Covid-19 Update: Auckland To Drop To Alert Level 2, Rest Of NZ To Level 1, At Midnight

Auckland and wider New Zealand will drop one level each - to levels 2 and 1 respectively - from midnight tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. More>>


ALSO:


 
 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 