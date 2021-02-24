Parliament: Oral Questions - 24 February 2021



Bloomfield: No Indication To Change Alert Levels At This Stage

The Director-General of Health says people who have been in contact with the latest cases need to go into lockdown, but Auckland itself does not.

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ's ability to collect data from households

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city.

