Have Your Say On The International Treaty Examination Of The Protocol To Upgrade New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement

The Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is now seeking public submissions about the protocol to upgrade the Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and the People’s Republic of China.

Over the past 10 years China has become one of New Zealand’s most important trading partners. During that time trade policy has evolved, technology has developed and business practices have changed giving rise to more opportunities. With the original free trade agreement having been agreed to over 10 years ago, the two parties saw an upgrade to reflect the current situation as a great opportunity.

The protocol to upgrade the Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and the People’s Republic of China aims to improve trade in a number of ways. This includes:

lowering compliance costs

reducing time for exporters waiting for goods to clear customs

enhancing transparency and predictability around China’s processes

expanding services market access

establishing a modern set of trade rules and new trade commitments.

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee’s examination of this international treaty is the next stage in the process. The committee’s consideration will draw any matters of interest to the attention of the House.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the international treaty examination by midnight on 3 March 2021.

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

