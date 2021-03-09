Parliament: Oral Questions - 9 March 2021
Questions to Ministers
- ANNA LORCK to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on financial support given to businesses in the wake of recent alert level changes?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s policies and actions?
- ANGELA ROBERTS to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing in schools to tackle material hardship for families while also improving educational outcomes?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her statements and actions regarding the Government’s response to COVID-19?
- STEPH LEWIS to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What support has the Ministry of Social Development provided to people and families affected by the recent COVID-19 restrictions?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister for Infrastructure: How many of the 170 projects announced by the Government, as part of its shovel-ready scheme announced in April last year, if any, has construction not started on?
- Hon EUGENIE SAGE to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries: How many habitats of particular significance for fisheries management have been defined and protected under section 9(c) of the Fisheries Act 1996 in the last 10 years?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Associate Minister of Education: What initiatives has the Government recently announced to remove barriers to participating in education for young people in schools?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: Has the Government commenced a “fundamental review of the design of the [COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme]”, and what changes, if any, is the Government contemplating to the COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme?
- TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Emergency Management: What progress has been made in building the capability and capacity of the emergency management workforce?
- CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Health: Does he consider the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975 supports the Government’s commitment to “minimising drug harm and to treating drugs as a health issue”?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: Does she stand by her statement that “Motels are not a suitable environment for vulnerable individuals, families and whanau and they are also not cost effective”; if so, how many people is the Government funding to live in motels now compared to the last quarter of 2017?