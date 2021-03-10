Parliament: Oral Questions - 10 March 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s policies and actions?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister for Infrastructure: What are the 15 shovel-ready projects being re-scoped, and why has construction only started on less than a quarter of shovel-ready projects?
- Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What is the Government doing to ensure continual improvement in COVID-19 response?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement regarding the Government’s response to COVID-19, “What I’ll set out over the course of this month is how we anticipate transitioning from the restrictions that we have”; if so, when will a full and comprehensive plan be announced?
- CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Conservation: Will she commit to the target adopted by the Hauraki Gulf Forum of protecting at least 30 percent of the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park?
- TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Whānau Ora: What recent announcement has he made about Whānau Ora supporting whānau affected by the recent changes in COVID-19 alert levels?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Will the Australian travel bubble that was agreed by Cabinet in principle and announced on 14 December 2020 be up and running by the end of the first quarter; if not, why not?
- BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister for Pacific Peoples: What actions did the Government take to communicate with Pacific communities during the recent alert level changes?
- KAREN CHHOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her statement, “We always hear about New Zealand being a great place to raise a family – and that’s certainly true. But we can always do more”?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: Does she have confidence that taxpayers are getting good value for the money being spent by Government housing agencies; if so, what was the total cost incurred to make videos promoting the Progressive Home Ownership scheme?
- IBRAHIM OMER to the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities: What supports were in place for ethnic communities during recent alert level changes?