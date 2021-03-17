Parliament: Oral Questions - 17 March 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by his statement that “all parts of the economic apparatus” need to address rampant increases in house prices; if so, will the Government’s upcoming announcements include bold policies to reduce house prices in a controlled way?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What has been the impact of the COVID-19 response package he announced on 17 March 2020?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Did a Cabinet committee consider a paper relating to a trans-Tasman safe travel zone this morning; if so, was there a discussion about what the earliest date could be for the opening of a safe travel zone if New Zealand acted unilaterally to do so?
- BROOKE VAN VELDEN to the Minister of Housing: Does she stand by all the Government’s statements and actions in relation to the Land for Housing Programme?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What updates has she received on the progress of Mana in Mahi?
- Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by his statement from 23 February 2021, “The shortages projected pretty much every season by horticulture and viticulture have never fully been realised … Some employers never have trouble getting staff; others always seem to have challenges”; if so, does he believe labour shortages in the horticulture sector are an employer issue?
- JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: What recent announcement has he made about consumers who are accessing financial advice?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and policies on education?
- BARBARA EDMONDS to the Associate Minister of Education (Pacific Peoples): What is the Government doing to support the education needs of Pacific learners and families impacted by COVID-19?
- BARBARA KURIGER to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Does she stand by her statement in 2018, “We have around 10.5 years of gas … This has been the number that it has been for the last 20 years ... Nothing has changed. The member needs to realise that there is 100,000 square kilometres off the coast of New Zealand that is available for exploration”?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Customs: What is Customs doing to support the recovery of the New Zealand economy from the impacts of COVID-19?
- TIM VAN DE MOLEN to the Minister for Building and Construction: Does she stand by all her statements and actions regarding the construction sector?