Have Your Say On The Girl Guides Association (New Zealand Branch) Incorporation Amendment Bill

You can now have your say on the Girl Guides Association (New Zealand Branch) Incorporation Amendment Bill, which is currently before the Social Services and Community Committee.

The purpose of the bill is to clarify and confirm the powers of the Girl Guides Association of New Zealand so that it can freely make decisions on its assets, including the disposition of property which has been gifted to it on trust. It seeks to achieve this by amending the Girl Guides Association (New Zealand Branch) Incorporation Act 1942 (the Act).

The origin of this bill relates to land that was gifted to the association on trust, in particular Otimai land in Waitakere, Auckland. With the land now running into disrepair and costing the association a lot of money, this bill would enable the association to deal with this, and any other property, in an appropriate way.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



