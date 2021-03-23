Parliament: Oral Questions - 23 March 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by his statement that “we cannot afford to put the current economic recovery at risk by allowing house prices to spiral out of control”; if so, what impact, if any, will the Government’s housing package announced this morning have on the ratio of house prices to household income in the short term?
- BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What actions is the Government taking to support stability and fairness in the economy by managing demand for housing?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
- PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Housing: What announcements has she made about unlocking housing supply in New Zealand?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: When the Government was negotiating a joint decision-making framework with Australia for the proposed trans-Tasman safe travel zone, did the Government develop a back-up plan in case agreement was not reached in the negotiations; if so, what was the plan?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to extend its current level of support to meet the skills needs of the construction industry and other trades?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement, “between 1991 and 2019, New Zealand house prices had the highest real growth in the OECD at 266 percent”; if so, by how much will the policies announced today reduce real house price growth?
- DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Minister of Corrections: Does he have confidence in the Department of Corrections and its CEO?
- Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made on mental wellbeing telehealth supports for youth?
- Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: Why did he not announce any new support for tourism when in Queenstown last week, and does he agree with his senior ministerial colleague who said COVID-19 had taught the tourism industry “not to be so cocky”?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister for Small Business: What reports has he seen on the take-up by small businesses of Digital Boost?