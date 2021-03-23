Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 23 March 2021

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by his statement that “we cannot afford to put the current economic recovery at risk by allowing house prices to spiral out of control”; if so, what impact, if any, will the Government’s housing package announced this morning have on the ratio of house prices to household income in the short term?
  3. BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What actions is the Government taking to support stability and fairness in the economy by managing demand for housing?
  4. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
  5. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Housing: What announcements has she made about unlocking housing supply in New Zealand?
  6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: When the Government was negotiating a joint decision-making framework with Australia for the proposed trans-Tasman safe travel zone, did the Government develop a back-up plan in case agreement was not reached in the negotiations; if so, what was the plan?
  7. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to extend its current level of support to meet the skills needs of the construction industry and other trades?
  8. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement, “between 1991 and 2019, New Zealand house prices had the highest real growth in the OECD at 266 percent”; if so, by how much will the policies announced today reduce real house price growth?
  9. DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Minister of Corrections: Does he have confidence in the Department of Corrections and its CEO?
  10. Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made on mental wellbeing telehealth supports for youth?
  11. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: Why did he not announce any new support for tourism when in Queenstown last week, and does he agree with his senior ministerial colleague who said COVID-19 had taught the tourism industry “not to be so cocky”?
  12. JO LUXTON to the Minister for Small Business: What reports has he seen on the take-up by small businesses of Digital Boost?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang

The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>



 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 