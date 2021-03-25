Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

All Aboard Hamilton To Auckland Commuter Train

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Transport Minister Michael Wood today joined the official launch of the Te Huia commuter rail service, which connects Waikato and Auckland.

The Government has invested $85.8 million in the service through Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Local authorities have provided $12.2 million.

“Te Huia has the potential to replace up to 73,000 return car trips annually, helping to ease congestion and supporting our goal of reducing climate emissions from transport,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Tackling climate change is a Government priority and remains a core part of our COVID recovery plan. Meanwhile getting Te Huia up and running has also helped our COVID economic recovery, with jobs being created building the new stations and refurbishing the carriages.

“By strengthening the connection between New Zealand’s fastest growing job hubs, we’re helping boost the regional economy.

Michael Wood said by providing a modern service, commuters had a real choice between being stuck in traffic or travelling by train.

“We know when we give people real travel choices, they can leave the car at home, which helps ease congestion and reduces emissions. The carriages have free Wifi, air conditioning, and plenty of tables and power points, so passengers can use their travel time productively.

“We’ll continually monitor the service to make improvements, and more stops could potentially be added in the future,” Michael Wood said.

Regular commuter services begin April 6 and will run return from Frankton to Papakura twice a day during the week, and once on selected Saturdays.

For more information and the full timetable, go to: https://www.tehuiatrain.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 