Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Milestone For Kōkako As Population Soars

Friday, 26 March 2021, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Recovery efforts over more than two decades have seen the North Island kōkako, one of Aotearoa’s most iconic birds, brought back from the brink of extinction, Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says.

“Protection of this species began in the late 1990s, after the kōkako population dropped to as few as 330 breeding pairs – around 1000 individual birds –scattered across the North Island.

“There are now 2000 breeding pairs of this secretive forest bird across the North Island, up from just 330 pairs when recovery efforts began,” Kiri Allan said. at a special event in Pureora Forest to celebrate the milestone.

“This is a true conservation success story, and a massive testament to the individuals, iwi and community groups who have worked alongside the Department of Conservation (DOC) to rebuild the population. Without their combined efforts this taonga may have been lost forever.

“The kōkako holds an important place in Maori mythology. Its iconic status is also due in part to its extraordinary song — ‘a loud, long, slow-paced sequence of rich, organ-like notes’, and often used by film-makers to evoke the sense and spirit of New Zealand native forests. It also features on our $50 note.

“Translocation and intensive predator control undertaken by DOC over many years in known kōkako habitats has been vital to rebuilding the species. Predator control work has included ground control and the use of biodegradable 1080 in aerial operations, the most effective tool for suppressing pests such as possums, rats and stoats in large rugged areas.

“At sites with effective ongoing predator control, kōkako populations have increased by up to 50 per cent each year. DOC’s predator control efforts at four North Island sites – Mataraua, Waipapa Ecological Area, Mapara and Boundary Stream – have resulted in significant boosts to the bird’s populations there, which is a testament to the value of this focussed pest work.

“But we are not resting on our laurels. DOC is contributing more than $1 million in operating expenditure this year to continue the fight against predators, with both aerial and ground control projects in kōkako habitats.

“In the last few months, DOC has completed several successful pest control operations at known kōkako sites as part of the ongoing Tiakina Nga Manu programme to protect the habitat for these and other native species. The Tiakina Nga Manu programme is a key piece of work for DOC as it strives to recover our taonga native species.

“Alongside that, the department’s Kōkako Recovery Group oversees efforts to protect the species. Five staff with ecological expertise, working with external experts, provide advice on kōkako protection methods, translocations and research, again contributing hugely to recovery efforts.

“A continuation of the partnership, dedication and commitment that has proved so successful, alongside ongoing research and monitoring, will undoubtedly ensure this precious bird will be around for future generations to enjoy,” Kiri Allan said.

A special event in Pureora Forest to celebrate this milestone included an early-morning forest walk, during which participants could hear the magical dawn chorus of the forest birds, with the kōkako among them.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Less Than Radical Housing Package

Houses are now like Bitcoin with a street address, a speculative currency priced beyond the reach of ordinary humans. The public is not impressed. Don’t tell Judith Collins, but the polls indicate that more Kiwis would support a meaningful capital gains tax on housing than would oppose it... More>>

 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 