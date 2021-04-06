Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 6 April 2021

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 11:34 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  3. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Revenue: How many New Zealanders will lose the ability to deduct mortgage interest expenses from their rental income, and how much additional revenue will this tax change generate?
  4. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Housing: How will the measures in the housing package announced on 23 March help increase the supply of new builds?
  5. Hon EUGENIE SAGE to the Minister for the Environment: What recent advice, if any, has he received about the extent and severity of contamination from New Zealand Aluminium Smelters’ operation at Tīwai Point?
  6. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement on 13 April 2020, “That doesn’t mean that we aren’t looking into how we can create the smartest borders in the world”; if so, does she believe that in April 2021 we now have the smartest borders in the world?
  7. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What changes to welfare settings took effect on 1 April?
  8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Transport: How much has the Government spent investigating options for the City Centre to Māngere light rail project, and does he believe this represents good value for money?
  9. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: How will the increase in the minimum wage to $20 per hour help the economy?
  10. SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Corrections: What actions, if any, has he taken to reduce the increasing number of assaults on corrections officers?
  11. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister for Seniors: How are older New Zealanders benefiting from the increased income support that came into force from 1 April?
  12. ERICA STANFORD to the Minister of Immigration: What advice, if any, has he received on the issue of split migrant families, and will he commit to allowing migrant reunification once a trans-Tasman bubble is in place?

