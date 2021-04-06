Parliament: Oral Questions - 6 April 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Revenue: How many New Zealanders will lose the ability to deduct mortgage interest expenses from their rental income, and how much additional revenue will this tax change generate?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Housing: How will the measures in the housing package announced on 23 March help increase the supply of new builds?
- Hon EUGENIE SAGE to the Minister for the Environment: What recent advice, if any, has he received about the extent and severity of contamination from New Zealand Aluminium Smelters’ operation at Tīwai Point?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement on 13 April 2020, “That doesn’t mean that we aren’t looking into how we can create the smartest borders in the world”; if so, does she believe that in April 2021 we now have the smartest borders in the world?
- ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What changes to welfare settings took effect on 1 April?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Transport: How much has the Government spent investigating options for the City Centre to Māngere light rail project, and does he believe this represents good value for money?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: How will the increase in the minimum wage to $20 per hour help the economy?
- SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Corrections: What actions, if any, has he taken to reduce the increasing number of assaults on corrections officers?
- GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister for Seniors: How are older New Zealanders benefiting from the increased income support that came into force from 1 April?
- ERICA STANFORD to the Minister of Immigration: What advice, if any, has he received on the issue of split migrant families, and will he commit to allowing migrant reunification once a trans-Tasman bubble is in place?