Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 7 April 2021

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Dr TRACEY McLELLAN to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent announcements has the Government made on commencing quarantine-free travel to and from New Zealand?
  2. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  3. ANNA LORCK to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made on new crisis mental health and addiction services in Hawke’s Bay?
  4. DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing): Does he have concerns that homeownership is becoming unattainable for Māori, given that Māori individual homeownership has fallen to 26 percent in the latest census and that European New Zealanders have net worth almost five times higher than Māori?
  5. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: What is the current average waiting time in emergency departments, and what proportion of patients are currently seen within six hours?
  6. TĀMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Tourism: Will quarantine-free travel with Australia provide an economic boost to the New Zealand tourism industry; if so, how?
  7. MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: Does he agree with Mental Health Foundation Chief Executive Shaun Robinson, who said in response to the recently released annual report of the Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services, “It beggars belief that they are not reporting on the very thing they are trying to improve as a top priority. If the data is there why not continue to publish it in the report where people are used to seeing it? I cannot for the life of me work out why they would not do that - you are making the whole situation less transparent”; if not, why not?
  8. Dr GAURAV SHARMA to the Minister of Transport: What recent improvements have been made to connect Hamilton and Auckland?
  9. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement relating to the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, “Our focus in those early days has been just getting people vaccinated rather than focusing heavily on reporting systems and dashboards”?
  10. NAISI CHEN to the Minister for Youth: What recent announcements has she made about supporting young people impacted by COVID-19?
  11. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: How many COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand as at 6 April 2021, and is he satisfied with the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to date?
  12. RICARDO MENÉNDEZ MARCH to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What action will she take to help the extra 20,000 people under 30 who are not in paid work compared to a year ago?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bubble Economics, And The New Pro-gun, Pro-hunting Firearms Panel

The travel bubble with Australia will throw a lifeline to tourism operators, who have first-hand experience that thrifty domestic tourists are no real substitute for the free spending visitors from offshore. According to the Global Data research organisation, the annual spend of domestic tourists in this country during 2019 was only about $305, while the average expenditure of Australian visitors here during 2019 was $4,642... More>>

 

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: Kiri Allan To Take Leave Of Absence

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management will undertake a leave of absence while she undergoes medical treatment for cervical cancer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. ... More>>

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>


Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 