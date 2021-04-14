Parliament: Oral Questions - 14 April 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Housing: Does she stand by the Minister of Finance’s statement that delivering $3.8 billion of grants to councils to pay for housing infrastructure is, as councils have told him, “the most important thing we can do to help them add to supply”, and when will councils start to receive these grants?
- GLEN BENNETT to the Minister of Energy and Resources: How will the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry Fund support businesses to transition away from using fossil fuels?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What does the COVID-19 vaccine: Illustration of volumes and timing of vaccination rollout graph on the Government’s COVID-19 website say is the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that are due to be administered in each of the weeks of March and to date in April, and is he satisfied with the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out?
- Dr TRACEY McLELLAN to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What progress has been made on the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine programme?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister for the Environment: Does he agree with the Reserve Bank’s statement that “land use restrictions impede the ability of the market to increase the supply of houses when demand for houses increases. As a result, house prices tend to increase more than otherwise”; if so, what specific steps is he taking to reduce those restrictions in the next 12 months?
- TEANAU TUIONO to the Minister of Agriculture: What advice, if any, has he received on the economic impacts of international markets rejecting New Zealand products due to glyphosate residues?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Police: What recent reports has she seen regarding Operation Tauwhiro?
- MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: Can he confirm that, 21 months after Budget 2019, only $67.4 million has been spent of the allocated $145.3 million for years 1 and 2 for the new Expanding Access and Choice of Primary Mental Health and Addiction Support service, and for the same period only $8.4 million of $20.1 million has been spent on the Preventing Suicide and Supporting People Bereaved by Suicide initiative?
- STEPH LEWIS to the Minister of Agriculture: What announcement has he made about live animal exports?
Questions to Members
- Chris Penk to the Member in charge of the Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill: What reports has he received on his Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill?