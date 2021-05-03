Parliament

Minister For State Owned Enterprises Saddened By Passing Of KiwiRail Chair

Monday, 3 May 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister for State Owned Enterprises, David Clark is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of KiwiRail Chairman, Brian Corban.

“I know Brian was seen as a transformative leader within KiwiRail, well respected for his wisdom, honesty and sense of humour,” said David Clark.

Mr Corban served as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Limited and the New Zealand Railways Corporation since July 2019, following a year as Deputy Chair of KiwiRail.

He also gained extensive governance experience during his time as Chair of Genesis, Radio New Zealand, and the foundational Chair of TVNZ. He served his community through Chair, trustee and director roles with the Melanesian Trust Board, Auckland War Memorial Museum and Auckland City Mission, as well as being a member of the Waitangi Tribunal and a pillar of the Lebanese and West Auckland communities.

In 2009 Mr Corban was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to the community.

“Mr Corban selflessly devoted much of his life to serving the community and his legacy will endure. I offer my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time,” said David Clark.

KiwiRail Deputy Chair, Sue McCormack, is currently serving as acting Chair.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


