ACT Will Fight Compulsory Unionism

“ACT has today launched our “Reject Compulsory Unionism” petition, which fights back against Labour’s reckless industrial relations law changes,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The so-called “Fair Pay Agreements” are nothing more than compulsory unionism. They’re undemocratic, will be a wrecking ball on the economy, and don’t solve any identified problem.

“Union organisers make up almost 30 percent of Labour’s caucus but just 0.026 percent of the general population.

“New Zealanders have voted against unions with their membership which have gone from 70 percent to 20 percent over the past 30 years.

“Why should the rest of New Zealand have unionism forced on them because of Labour’s blind ideology?

“ACT will fight these agreements. They’re a relic of the 1970s which have been dusted off purely to help Labour’s union mates. They will do nothing to advance hardworking middle New Zealanders.

“ACT will repeal this policy. You can help us send Labour a message by signing our petition.”

