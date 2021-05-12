Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 12 May 2021

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 11:46 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. SHANAN HALBERT to the Minister for Infrastructure: What recent reports has he seen on infrastructure?
  3. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Is she aware that nearly all commercial lease agreements include transparent criteria for rent reviews; if so, will she consider requiring residential tenancy agreements to include agreed criteria for rent increases?
  4. ANGELA ROBERTS to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to address wage inequality amongst early childhood education teachers?
  5. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister for Infrastructure: How many shovel-ready infrastructure projects have not yet begun construction, and what is the total number of shovel-ready projects?
  6. Dr EMILY HENDERSON to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about new hospital facilities in Northland?
  7. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: Does she have confidence that every single recipient of the Emergency Housing Special Needs Grant is staying in safe and humane accommodation?
  8. TANGI UTIKERE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent reports has she seen regarding building consents?
  9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Does he agree with the Prime Minister, who said yesterday, “In part, that is because, yes, we really were at the front of the pack in terms of securing agreements with companies for the delivery of vaccine”, and is he satisfied with the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out?
  10. INGRID LEARY to the Minister for Pacific Peoples: What recent announcement has he made about supporting Pacific languages in New Zealand?
  11. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Finance: Will Budget 2021 cut taxes for middle-income New Zealanders?
  12. NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: Is the Government on track to deliver the 800 KiwiBuild houses she estimated would be built in the 2020/21 financial year, and will that include completion of the 176 KiwiBuild homes contracted by Kāinga Ora for construction by Ormiston Rise Development?

