Freedom Of Expression On Campus Must Be Protected
Friday, 14 May 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“A
Bill introduced to the UK Parliament this week shares
the same goal as my Member’s Bill and should be debated
here in New Zealand,” says ACT MP Dr James
McDowall.
“Free speech on campus is
critical. Fostering the ability of students to discuss and
debate ideas is an essential part of higher
learning.
“My Bill, The Education (Freedom of
Expression) Amendment Bill will ensure tertiary education
institutions like universities are funded by taxpayers for
the purpose of freely and openly discussing
ideas.
“Speakers shouldn’t be de-platformed by
people who don’t agree with them.
“Tertiary
education institutions are required by the Education Act
1989 and the Bill of Rights Act 1990 to uphold academic
freedom and freedom of expression, but it is currently not a
condition of funding that institutions adhere to these
requirements.
“Essentially, there are no
consequences if an institution actively inhibits freedom of
expression without legitimate cause.
“It’s great
to see the UK moving in the right direction with this
legislation which has the
same goal as my Member’s
Bill.”
