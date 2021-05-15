Parliament

Report Shows Progress On Homelessness Action Plan

Saturday, 15 May 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has welcomed the release of the second progress report on the Homelessness Action Plan, showing that good progress is being made on every one of the immediate actions in the Plan.

“Homelessness will not be solved overnight, but I am pleased to see that this plan is continuing to deliver for some of our most vulnerable, even in the face of the additional pressures of COVID19, housing supply shortages and affordability struggles,” Associate Minister for Housing Marama Davidson says.

The Homelessness Action Plan which was launched in February 2020, and ramped up in response to COVID 19, is the first time a comprehensive central government-led and cross-agency plan has been developed to deliver on the Government's vision that homelessness is prevented where possible, with a focus on the need for collective action.

The six-monthly report outlined the progress to date, including:

· Providing urgent support to those in the most need, by continuing to increase Transitional Housing places, delivering 1,005 places as of February 2021.

· Completing round one of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund with around $4 million supporting the development and implementation of seven initiatives across the country to respond to and prevent homelessness.

· Delivering investment though the He Taupua fund to support 37 projects to assist whānau experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity

· Piloting a rapid rehousing approach to support individuals and whānau into permanent housing. As at February 2021, 342 households had been engaged in the service and 140 households had been successfully housed.


“We know more needs to be done to support whānau facing housing pressures, especially those experiencing homelessness,” said Marama Davidson.

“The Government is working on long-term enduring solutions working with our partners – including iwi, including the community housing sector, including local government – to get as many people into a warm, dry home. The recent announcement for Rotorua’s emergency housing is one example of how the Government can work with partners to provide support to those facing homelessness.”

The Homelessness Action Plan is supported by the Public Housing Plan which sets out the Government’s public housing supply intentions for the next four years, Housing First – a housing and support approach that supports people facing homelessness, the Progressive Home Ownership Fund, the First Home Loan and First Home Grant, and the Housing Acceleration Fund.

The progress report can be found here: https://www.hud.govt.nz/news-and-resources/news/aotearoanew-zealand-homelessness-action-plan-rolls-out-all-18-immediate-actions/

