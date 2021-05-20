Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foundations Laid For Strong Climate Action

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· $300 million to accelerate investment in low-carbon technology

· $67.4 million to implement the Carbon Neutral Government Programme, including a significant boost of $19.5 million to the successful State Sector Decarbonisation Fund, and $41.8 million for leasing low-emissions vehicles

· $19.7 million to support the Government’s policy response to the Climate Change Commission’s final advice

· Commitment to recycle future Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) revenue to achieve more emissions reductions from Budget 2022

Budget 2021 provides the foundation for lasting climate action and will support the deployment of low-carbon technologies and the creation of new jobs and opportunities that will also support the economic recovery.

“Our Government has committed to building a low-carbon future for Aotearoa New Zealand and today’s Budget takes us a step closer towards delivering on that promise,” Minister of Climate Change James Shaw said.

The Climate Change Commission will soon provide final advice to the Government on the steps that need to be taken to build a net-zero carbon future for Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050. Once the Government receives that advice it will publish a plan setting out how it will cut emissions over the next 15 years.

The Minister of Finance Grant Robertson has also stated his intention to hypothecate, or recycle the revenue from the Emissions Trading Scheme for the implementation of the forthcoming Emissions Reduction Plan, which must be published before the end of the year.

“Such a change is only possible because of the changes this Government has made to the ETS – and it will be a game-changer that is forecast to provide approximately more than $3 billion of investment over the next five years to help meet our emissions reductions goals,” James Shaw said.

“Every part of Government will need to come to the table and commit to urgent action to bring down emissions. Budget 2021 puts us in a good position to make that happen.

“This Budget will enable us to develop a clear, ambitious plan for long-term emissions reductions that will, in turn, create more of the jobs and opportunities for prosperity that can be driven by the transition to a low-carbon future.”

Budget 2021 also backs technology and innovation to help deliver a low emissions economy.

“Quadrupling the size of Green Investment Finance Ltd will help to accelerate the use of low-emissions technologies across the economy.

Green Investment Finance Ltd was created to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future by stimulating private investment in activity that reduces Aotearoa New Zealand’s domestic emissions. The additional funding will support the uptake of low-carbon technologies, renewable energy, and low-emissions vehicles. Green Investment Finance Ltd’s additional investments in transport alone are expected to save up to 240,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

James Shaw added that Budget 2021 also provides additional support for the Government to rollout its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 with additional support for clean energy projects.

“As I said a few days ago, this means we will lead by example, measuring and reporting emissions across government, upgrading to cleaner sources of energy, cutting emissions from transport, and improving the efficiency of our buildings.

“We are also providing $41.8 million for the leasing of low-emissions vehicles across the public sector, which will save a further 32,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over ten years.”

Addressing the climate emergency requires a science-led, policy-enabled, technology-driven response. James Shaw said Budget 2021 delivers in each of these areas.

In addition to the climate initiatives announced today by James Shaw, Minister for Energy and Resources Megan Woods has also outlined initiatives in the Budget to reduce emissions in the transport and business sectors.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 