Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Intelligence And Security Act Review Brought Forward

Monday, 24 May 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Little

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

 

The Government will bring forward an independent statutory review of the Intelligence and Security Act 2017 as a result of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain report.

“The report from the Royal Commission included four specific recommendations to strengthen our intelligence and security legislation, these being:

1. Reviewing all legislation related to the counter-terrorism effort;

2. Requiring publication of and public submissions on the National Security and Intelligence Priorities and an annual threatscape report;

3. Strengthening the role of the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee;

4. Adding a reporting requirement for direct access agreements that allow an intelligence and security agency to directly access certain databases.

“The review was scheduled in law to start after September 2022. We will make a technical law change so that it will be able to start after 1 July 2021,” Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response Andrew Little says.

“The independent statutory review will consider current threats to national security and whether the legislation can be improved to ensure it continues to be clear and effective, as well as considering issues with the Act that were raised by the Royal Commission.

“Families of the shuhada and the wider public will have the opportunity to express their views on issues related to national security and the matters raised by the Royal Commission about the legislation. Any changes to the Act resulting from the review will have a full Select Committee process,” Andrew Little said.

The review will be conducted by two independent reviewers appointed by the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Justice will be responsible for supporting the review.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bob Dylan At 80

Bob Dylan turns 80 today. And at such a moment, are we gathered here to praise him, or to bury him and erect a monument? A bit of both, I guess. Also, there’s always been a further purpose to the what, how, and why of Dylanology in that it serves to validate one’s own life experience and debts to the great man... More>>


 
 


Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 