Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wood's Big Confession: Feebate Really Is A Tax

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 3:04 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

"Under questioning in Parliament today, Michael Wood made a huge confession about his Feebate scheme, it’s really a tax," says ACT Leader David Seymour. 

"The policy is promoted as taking money from those who buy higher emission vehicles, and giving it to those who buy EVs. But, asked what would happen if not enough people bought EVs, the Minister said the Government would keep the money and continue collecting the tax.

"Michael Wood agreed that the policy would stop paying out if the original $300 million float ran out because too many people had taken the EV subsidy. When asked if the opposite was true, would the Government stop collecting the taxes on targeted vehicles in the event that there was more money coming in than going out, the Minister said that wouldn’t happen.

"This came after repeatedly trying to duck the question and being pinned down by points of order and the assistance of the Speaker to get an answer.

"The so-called feebate scheme is, at the end of the day, a tax, and there’s every chance it’s net effect will be a tax grab."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Failing To Prepare For Either Mental Health Needs, Or Covid Outbreaks


In a week when the Covid scare in Wellington and the national crisis in mental health both hit the headlines, they also seemed like mirror images of each other – in that we seem equally ill-prepared on both fronts. In both cases, contingency planning has seeds next to non-existent... More>>

 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 