Public Ownership And Māori Involvement Essential For Three Waters Entities: Greens
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party is stressing the importance of public
ownership and meaningful iwi Māori involvement in the
governance of the new three waters entities announced by the
Government today.
“We welcome the work being done to
prevent possible privatisation of our water infrastructure
under any future governments. That’s been a major concern
for us,” says Green Party spokesperson for Three Waters
Eugenie Sage.
“Access to clean water is a basic
human right and a public good. Water infrastructure must
remain publicly owned and its governance must be
representative of local communities and mana whenua. We
support statutory recognition of the Te Tiriti o Waitangi
and Te Mana o te Wai in legislation.
“New Zealanders
and our environment are still paying the costs of poorly
considered deregulation of the energy sector by Max
Bradford. The challenges in improving three waters are
significant and we need to get it right.
“The
details of the ownership structures and proposed checks on
privatisation proposed needs to be clearly communicated to
the public sooner, rather than later. Large monopoly
suppliers will need checks on their powers.
“Now is
the time for New Zealanders to be consulted on the proposals
for economic regulation. Big entities are not always nimble
or responsive to the needs of people and communities, and a
lot more discussion is
needed.”
