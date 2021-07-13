Parliament

Eastern Porirua First To Reap The Benefit Of The Government’s Housing Acceleration Fund

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 8:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Housing

  • First drawdown of new Housing Acceleration Fund: Eastern Porirua investment of $136 million to unlock capacity for extra 2000 homes
  • Replacement of water infrastructure to service existing and future homes and address long-term degradation of the harbour, Te Awarua o Porirua
  • Up to 250 jobs created

Government investment in sewerage, storm water and water storage infrastructure from the Housing Acceleration Fund* will result in capacity for 2,000 additional houses in Porirua and create up to 250 jobs, Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods announced today.

“The first drawdown from the $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund is a key milestone in the Government’s plan to address the housing crisis by increasing supply through large scale projects and speeding up the pace and scale of house building.

“This $136 million investment will be of major significance to the people of Eastern Porirua, delivering crucial upgrades to wastewater infrastructure and the building of a new drinking water reservoir needed to get new housing consented.

“Funding will also be used to address land remediation and development work around Cannons Creek which, together with the water infrastructure, will provide additional capacity for another 2,000 homes on private and Government-owned land.

“This is a win-win investment. We’re addressing decades of under-investment in water infrastructure by replacing crumbling old pipes and unleashing the potential to build thousands of new homes in the process.

“Fixing Eastern Porirua’s water infrastructure at Bothamley Park is another big bonus of this funding. It will reduce raw sewage discharge into local waterways, helping to address the long-term degradation of the harbour, Te Awarua o Porirua.

“This is vitally important for the resilience of the local water network and for Ngati Toa Rangatira because of the harbour’s cultural, historical, and spiritual significance.

“This regeneration project with Porirua City Council and Ngati Toa future proofs essential water services for the majority of the 19,000 existing residents in Eastern Porirua and prepares it for further investment to grow the community,” Megan Woods said.

The infrastructure upgrade work is being carried out by the Te Aranga Alliance of construction and infrastructure experts Higgins, Goodmans, Beca, Harrison Grierson, Fletcher, Brian Perry Civil and Orogen.

An important focus of Te Aranga is creating employment and training opportunities.

“With an emphasis on hiring and upskilling local workers wherever possible, this truly is a community project. Te Aranga are looking at training opportunities to upskill anyone interested in being involved in civils work, so locals not only have the skills to work on the Porirua Development, but also future civils projects.

“It is still early stages of developing the programme but the initial estimates indicate up to 250 jobs could be created to carry out this work over the next several years, in addition to opportunities for contractors at different stages of the project,” said Megan Woods.

Te Aranga is about halfway through the demolition of 70 old, state homes that are past their best, and will make way for more new warm, dry and healthy homes.

Further decisions on funding priorities for Eastern Porirua will follow business case work by Kāinga Ora this year.

 

Note for Editors:

· The $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF) has allocated at least $1 billion to a contestable Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (which is currently open for Expressions of Interest) and $350 million is ring-fenced for a Māori Infrastructure Fund. Further drawdown decisions on the Fund will be made over the next year.

· This is the first funding drawdown from the Housing Acceleration Fund, earmarked for a Large Scale Project. This funding comes from the unallocated portion of the $3.8 billion announced in March and, as has been signalled, further announcements about funding for LSPs will follow later in the year as business cases are finalised.

Improved infrastructure in Eastern Porirua:

Bothamley Park sewer trunk pipe

o Replacing and upsizing the wastewater trunk in Bothamley park which will significantly reduce overflows and exfiltration.

o The Bothamley Park sewerage pipe is a 3 km pipe which runs from Ascot Park, through Waitangirua, Cannons Creek, Rānui and exits into the Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour. The existing sewer pipe is in poor condition and not big enough to cope with the current volumes. To prevent raw sewage leaking into both Kenepuru stream and Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour a new pipe is required.

o Public engagement in the coming months will determine how we can provide better public access to the park and wider amenities. The work will be staged over the coming years to reduce impact to park users and local residents.

An additional reservoir

o Providing an additional Reservoir to increase the capacity and resilience of the water supply network, and ensure eastern Porirua has enough water reserved for natural disasters, pipe breaks and population growth.

o Site investigation work will begin shortly to build a new reservoir at the end of Stemhead Lane in Whitby, behind the one that’s already there.

o A new reservoir would mean less risk of disruption to water supply during peak water demand periods, as well as making sure there was enough water during natural disasters i.e. to fight fires or following an earthquake.

o If the site is found to be suitable and all necessary approvals are obtained, construction could start at the end of 2022 for a completion by 2025.

o The new reservoir site will have a planting and landscaping plan to improve the local environment.

Wetland

o A wetland has been identified as a viable solution to improve and enhance water management in Cannons Creek and prevent flooding and will improve the water management and treatment of stormwater before it exists into the adjacent areas and waterways. The wetlands, along with the Bothamley Park Trunk upgrade will begin to address some of their environmental concerns which arose during 2019 engagement.

o Further investigation is required to better understand how big the wetland needs to be to cope with current weather events.

