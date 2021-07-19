Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government’s Questionable Media Funding

Monday, 19 July 2021, 7:00 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government is extending its tentacles into nearly every area of media with an offer too good to refuse for each outlet, and it has rapidly reached absurdity with taxpayer money spent on journalism to check on Government expenditure of taxpayer money,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“According to a NZ On Air press release, it has awared: ‘Whakatupuria Te Moana A Toi, Radio Bay Of Plenty, up to $97,000. A radio-based, multimedia project that will report on the $200m worth of Provincial Growth Fund projects in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.’ In other words, we apparently need taxpayer funded media to check up on the use of taxpayer funds.

“Meanwhile, Newsroom has received $50,000 to upskill two graduate journalists. As one qualified journalist put it to me, ‘there was no need for that when I graduated, if they need $25,000 worth of upskilling immediately after graduating, they should ask for their tuition fees back.’.

“Most Kiwis are used to hearing ‘this program was made with the help New Zealand on Air,’ and regard New Zealand on Air as part of the cultural landscape. It funds shows about life and culture in New Zealand that are entertaining and insightful, at least that’s been the goal.

“However, sacked Minister Clare Curran’s message to New Zealand on Air in early 2018 that the government would establish a ‘Public Media Funding Commission’ has now metastasised into New Zealand on Air itself getting into the journalism game.

“The establishment of a new Head of Journalism position at New Zealand on Air in April this year has been followed by an enormous cash splash from the budget, with $24,937,000 this year and $19,950,000 next year promised in a ‘post budget letter of expectations’ from Kris Faafoi.

“I have been asked countless times in public meetings, ‘why can’t we trust the media?’ Each time I have defended New Zealand’s fourth estate, explaining that media outlets face a highly competitive marketplace and are providing the content they believe the public want. By the same token, such outlets can’t afford to ignore $55 million of taxpayer money, and the Government is insinuating its way into the very institutions supposed to hold it accountable.

“At the same time as journalists criticise the Government for its lack of transparency, it rolls out an oblique hate speech law, and is now hosing money at journalism in a way no outlet in today’s competitive environment can afford to ignore. The Government attempting to corrupt the very entities that are supposed to hold it accountable, and every New Zealander should be asking themselves why.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 