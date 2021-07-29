Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Plays A Role In Increasing Cost Of Food

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The interim report on supermarket pricing will likely confirm what a lot of New Zealanders are experiencing when they head to the shops, National’s Commerce and Consumer Affairs spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“The Government must take responsibility for its role in increasing the cost of living, including the price of food, and its impact on New Zealanders’ pay packets. Through its term the Government has continued to add costs on businesses and Kiwi families, and it’s inevitably resulted in higher prices for consumers.

“Rather than wait for the final report, the Government has the opportunity now to make changes that will have a positive impact on struggling households.

“Government taxes and regulations are driving up costs across the board, including petrol and rent, and it’s making it harder for working Kiwi mums and dads who are trying to make ends meet.

“When the Government drives up the cost of fuel through excessive fuel taxes, the freight company must then charge the vegetable grower more to deliver the produce to the supermarket, the grower then needs to increase the price of its produce to cover the Government’s cost increases, and this is transferred to the consumer.

“But the increasing cost of fuel means the consumer is paying more at the shop as well as at the pump. They’re being hit in the back pocket twice.

“National supports competition across the board. But the Government created this problem by effectively handing a privileged position to large supermarket chains when it refused to allow local butchers or fruit and vege shops to open safely during the lockdown last year.

“By being unable to trade at the time many were forced to close their doors for good.

“In commissioning this inquiry the Government missed an opportunity to have a clear picture around why the cost of food has gone up by investigating their role in the increasing cost of living, not just competition.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 