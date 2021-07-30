Have Your Say: Submissions Closing Soon On The Inquiry On The Natural And Built Environments Bill: Parliamentary Paper

The Environment Committee’s Inquiry on the Natural and Built Environments Bill: Parliamentary Paper is the first step in reform of the resource management system. This inquiry is intended to provide feedback about how the Government’s objectives for resource management reform would be achieved by the exposure draft bill.

The inquiry closes for submissions on Wednesday 4 August 2021 at 11.59pm.

More information about the inquiry, including the terms of reference and the parliamentary papers, can be found here on the Parliament website.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm on Wednesday 4 August 2021

For more details about the inquiry:

· Visit the Environment Committee’s webpage

· What’s been said in Parliament about the inquiry?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



© Scoop Media

