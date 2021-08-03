New Zealand Parliament Launches New Art Gallery

The land of Aotearoa and the people who call it home will be celebrated in Parliament’s new art gallery, Te Papakura, which opens to the public on Wednesday 4 August, 2021. The gallery’s inaugural exhibition: Te Whenua Te Tangata/Our Land Our People, explores art and objects from the Parliamentary Collection.

Located right in the Beehive, Te Papakura will be used to showcase the work, artists, and communities from across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“I’m pleased to have a new space opening at Parliament where we can showcase and celebrate the work of artists from around New Zealand,” Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, said.

“It is important that we do this as it acknowledges the special place art has at Parliament, and also helps provide a platform for emerging artists and communities.”

Tasha Fernandez, curator of the Parliamentary Collection, said she hopes “Te Papakura helps shine a light on the incredible creativity that Aotearoa prides itself on”.

“Art is such a wonderful way to bring communities together, and Parliament is the natural fit to help showcase artists up and down the country,” said Tasha Fernandez, curator of the Parliamentary Collection.

Following Te Whenua Te Tangata/Our Land Our People, Te Papakura will host up to six exhibitions per year. These will showcase emerging artists and groups who have submitted to show their works in the space. The exhibitions will be hosted by members of Parliament who represent those communities.

Parliament’s previous exhibition space (located in Bowen House) featured a rotating programme of art exhibitions.

Te Papakura will open Tuesday to Saturday every week, from 10am to final entry at 4.30pm.

Visit the New Zealand Parliament website for more information.

