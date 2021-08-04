Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 4 August 2021

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. HELEN WHITE to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  3. ERICA STANFORD to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
  4. RAWIRI WAITITI to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that “the Government is committed to eliminating racism in all its forms in Aotearoa New Zealand”?
  5. Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent progress has been made on New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine immunisation programme?
  6. Dr JAMES McDOWALL to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
  7. ARENA WILLIAMS to the Minister of Transport: What recent progress has been made on public transport projects in South Auckland?
  8. MELISSA LEE to the Minister for Broadcasting and Media: Does he stand by the actions of his officials?
  9. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Conservation: What recent announcements have been made regarding Jobs for Nature projects in Northland?
  10. CHRIS PENK to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
  11. SARAH PALLETT to the Associate Minister of Health: What recent announcements has she made regarding hepatitis C?
  12. Hon EUGENIE SAGE to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries: Why is keeping the Total Allowable Catch for snapper at its current level not one of the options that MPI is proposing for the North Island’s west coast fishery, and does this show that maximising commercial fishing is more important to MPI than sustaining the recovering snapper population?

Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist

The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

