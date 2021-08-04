Parliament: Oral Questions - 4 August 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions?
- HELEN WHITE to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- ERICA STANFORD to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
- RAWIRI WAITITI to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that “the Government is committed to eliminating racism in all its forms in Aotearoa New Zealand”?
- Dr ANAE NERU LEAVASA to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What recent progress has been made on New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine immunisation programme?
- Dr JAMES McDOWALL to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
- ARENA WILLIAMS to the Minister of Transport: What recent progress has been made on public transport projects in South Auckland?
- MELISSA LEE to the Minister for Broadcasting and Media: Does he stand by the actions of his officials?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Conservation: What recent announcements have been made regarding Jobs for Nature projects in Northland?
- CHRIS PENK to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
- SARAH PALLETT to the Associate Minister of Health: What recent announcements has she made regarding hepatitis C?
- Hon EUGENIE SAGE to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries: Why is keeping the Total Allowable Catch for snapper at its current level not one of the options that MPI is proposing for the North Island’s west coast fishery, and does this show that maximising commercial fishing is more important to MPI than sustaining the recovering snapper population?