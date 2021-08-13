Parliament

Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Hazardous Substances And New Organisms Act

Friday, 13 August 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Environment Committee

The Environment Committee is calling for public submissions on the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (Hazardous Substances Assessments) Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996 to improve the assessment and reassessment processes for hazardous substances. The amendments would allow the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to make better use of data, assessments, and information from international regulators. The bill also aims to increase the efficiency and transparency of the reassessment process by:

· allowing the EPA to engage in targeted consultation about a hazardous substance

· requiring the EPA to develop a publicly available work plan for any reassessment process.

The bill also seeks to make three technical amendments to correct ambiguous language or omissions.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Sunday, 3 October 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



