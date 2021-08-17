Why Are We Pausing Vaccines?

“The Government’s announcement that it will hit pause on vaccinations for 48-hours is the most nonsensical decision it could make,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“We are bottom of the OECD for vaccinations. Our low rates of vaccinations is what has put us most at risk of a Delta outbreak.

“The Prime Minister acknowledged that an outbreak at some point was inevitable, so why hadn’t she planned for this?

“We need to get the population vaccinated as fast as possible. Stopping vaccinations makes no sense. We should have been prepared for this.”

